Erickson wins Republican runoff for Jefferson County Pct. 2 Commissioner, will face Democratic candidate in Nov.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Cary Erickson will face off against Democratic candidate Julia Rodriguez for the Jefferson County Precinct 2 Commissioner seat after beating Alex Rupp in a runoff race.

Erickson got 52.59%, or 1,439, of the votes while Rupp received 47.41%, or 1,346, of the votes.

The March race between Rupp and Erickson was a tight and friendly one. Erickson gained 35% of the Republican vote, and Rupp gained 34% of the Republican vote.

During the March primaries, the Democratic candidates vying for the spot said they had a mutual respect for one another and believe they each brought something unique to the table.

From making important decision on budgets and impacts on drainage systems, Erickson feels voters made the right choice and he is the right person for the job.

Rupp said he somewhat expected the results to be close and believes the decision must have been hard for the voters.

Cary Erickson is the Jefferson County’s human resource director.

"Unmatched experience I would say, in all areas of the county,” Erickson said. “I know all the elected officials. I have worked with every elected official.”

Erickson has plans for Ford Park.

“The citizens certainly want to either see it utilized better or off the county payroll or off the county tax roll so to speak,” Erickson said.

Election results during March were delayed because the county officials needed to count tickets from the ballot boxes.