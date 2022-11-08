Incumbent, Rep. Brian Babin, wins US House District 36 race for fifth term

Babin has held the seat since being elected in 2014.

WOODVILLE, Texas — Incumbent Brian Babin has been elected for his fifth consecutive term in the U.S. House of Representatives after winning against Democrat John Haire for the 36th district of Texas according to complete but unofficial returns.

The Associated Press called the race for Babin, who just before 10 p.m., was leading his opponent with 77.04% of the votes cast. Haire had earned 22.96% of the vote by that time

The Port Arthur native graduated from Lamar University and University of Texas Dental Branch in Houston according to his website.

Babin first was sworn in on January 5, 2015 and was then appointed to House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

He has continued to serve on both committees since then.

The 36th Congressional District includes less than 10% of Harris County and all of Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Polk and Tyler Counties.

The Port Arthur native graduated from Lamar University and University of Texas Dental Branch in Houston according to his website.

He also spent time serving the Army National Guard and the Air Force before opening a dental practice in Woodville.

Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General.

Voters made decisions in several county-level races, school board races, a few school bonds and a handful of city races.

RESULTS | Get all your midterm election night results here

Some of the races to watch in Southeast Texas were the Jefferson County races for Texas State Rep District 22, 317th District Judge, County Judge, County Clerk and Precinct Two Justice of the Peace.

Voters in Newton County had a $26.5 million bond to decide on.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.