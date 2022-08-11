Incumbent, Rep. Randy Weber, wins US House District 14 race for sixth term

Weber has held his seat in congress for five terms since 2013 when he was sworn in.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Incumbent Republican U.S. Representative Randy Weber has won a sixth consecutive term in office.

The Associated Press called the race early in the evening.

By 8:30 p.m. Weber, who has represented Texas’ 14th Congressional District since 2013, was leading Democratic opponent Mikal Williams with 68.88% of the vote.

Williams had won 31.12% of the vote at that time.

The 14th Congressional District stretches from Freeport to Beaumont and includes all of Galveston County and Jefferson County as well as nearly half of Brazoria County.

Weber succeeded Ron Paul in Congress in 2013. It was a hotly contested U.S. House seat that saw nine Republicans running in the newly redrawn district. Weber scored key endorsements from Paul and former Texas Governor Rick Perry to lead the primary pack with 28% of the vote.

He went on to overwhelmingly defeat Pearland councilwoman Felicia Harris in the run-off and handedly won the general election.

Weber is a ranking member of the Energy Subcommittee in Congress, and he holds a key leadership role on the Science, Space and Technology committee. Weber is also a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Before he was elected to Congress, Weber served four years in the Texas State House.

Weber has lived in a 20-mile radius his entire life, according to his official biography.

Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General.

Voters made decisions in several county-level races, school board races, a few school bonds and a handful of city races.

Some of the races to watch in Southeast Texas were the Jefferson County races for Texas State Rep District 22, 317th District Judge, County Judge, County Clerk and Precinct Two Justice of the Peace.

Voters in Newton County had a $26.5 million bond to decide on.

