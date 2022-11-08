Joseph L. Guillory wins Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 race

Joseph L. Guillory II will replace former Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Voters in Jefferson County's precinct two have picked Joseph L. Guillory II as their new justice of the peace in Tuesday's election.

Guillory faced off Kyrin Baker and Brandon Bartie for the seat, replacing former Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen.

Guillory won election against fellow Democratic candidate and incumbent Marc DeRouen during the March Primary election. There was no Republican candidate.

Guillory is a life-long resident of Port Arthur, where he’s been serving his 2nd, 3-year term on the Port Arthur Independent School District Board of Trustees.

He is a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School class of 1986. He’s also a former law enforcement officer.

Guillory previously told 12News that he wants to focus on fair representation, equitable treatment and saving taxpayers' money.

"Being accessible and relatable to your constituents,” Guillory said. “Being available when they call, showing up when they need you. Those things are important, and I want to be a part of that because I am a community activist. I feel that I'm a community leader. I've demonstrated my leadership throughout the years "

Guillory will handle traffic misdemeanors, civil cases, hear landlord and tenant disputes and more in this position.

Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General.

Voters made decisions in several county-level races, school board races, a few school bonds and a handful of city races.

Some of the races to watch in Southeast Texas were the Jefferson County races for Texas State Rep District 22, 317th District Judge, County Judge, County Clerk and Precinct Two Justice of the Peace.

Voters in Newton County had a $26.5 million bond to decide on.

