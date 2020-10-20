Nearly 30% of Southeast Texas voters have cast votes two weeks before Election Day

Election turnout is already on pace to beat 2016 turnout across the state

BEAUMONT, Texas — Voter enthusiasm for the 2020 election is high across Southeast Texas with nearly 30% of voters already casting votes two weeks before Election Day.

As Texans head to the polls to choose their candidates, 12News found that voters in Southeast Texas are outpacing the state's average, and voter turnout is on pace with the 2016 general election.

In Jefferson County, 29% of eligible voters have locked in their votes either by mail or in-person. Voter turnout in the 2016 Presidential Election was only 44% in Jefferson County.

Jasper and Chambers County are each reporting voter turnout of 32%, the highest totals reported so far in Southeast Texas. Jasper Co. turnout in 2016 was only 48%.

Orange County, which decided most of the local races earlier this year, has seen 27% of voters turnout.

Hardin County is reporting 29% of voters have already cast ballots, in Newton and Liberty County that number is 20%. Tyler County turnout as of Oct. 19 is 24%

Some political experts believe that early voting numbers could put the state on par with the 2008 Presidential Election, which was significantly higher than 2016 across Texas.

The Texas Secretary of State shows 46% of Texas voters showed up in 2016. Sunday night, the totals reached 24% so far for this election.