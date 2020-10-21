A look at early voting times in Jefferson Co. as voting days, times are set to expand

12News crunched the numbers to help you plan your trip to the polls.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Early voting locations across Jefferson County look a little different this week after long lines were seen during the initial week of open polls.

The initial rush led to long lines. Early voting numbers are already on pace to outperform numbers from saw four years ago, but things have slowed down over the past couple days.

Some voters are probably trying to find the quickest and the easiest polling place.

As we head into the final stretch before the election, voting is about to get even easier as officials expand hours.

Week one of early voting in Southeast Texas saw long lines of voters, especially at Beaumont's John Paul Davis Community Center and Theodore John's Library.

"You may have to wait a little while in the line, but it's worth it. It's worth it," one voter told 12News.

Unlike last week, when early voters were waiting anywhere from twenty minutes to over an hour to vote, the lines haven't been as long this week.

It's important to note voting hours are expanding and early voting will take place this weekend in Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Newton and Liberty counties.

We decided to take a look at which voting locations in Jefferson County have seen the most early voters, and which ones have seen the least amount of foot traffic.

The precinct one location in China has seen the least amount of voters so far. The Port Arthur sub courthouse and Jefferson County Courthouse in downtown Beaumont are also fast and easy locations.

The Groves Rec Center has also seen fewer than 3,500 voters so far.

Rogers Park has been the busiest location in the county, with just under 10,000 voters so far, and steady voter numbers each day of early voting.