Voters standing in long lines across Jefferson County as early voting begins in Texas

Early voting begins Oct. 13 and lasts until Oct. 30

BEAUMONT, Texas — Voters across Southeast Texas are waiting in long lines as early voting begins for the November 3rd election.

12News found nearly a hundred people waiting in line as early voting got underway Tuesday morning at Rodgers Park on Beaumont's west end and at the Judge John Paul Davis Community Center in north Beaumont.

There were also long lines reported in Port Arthur where early voting is taking place at the public library.

While social distancing was sparse, a majority of the voters in line for early voting at both locations were wearing masks.

Every county has established locations and times for you to cast your ballot early. Counties have established standard voting hours as well as extended and weekend hours.

Early voting was extended to three weeks this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In nearby Harris County, more than 4,500 people voted in the first 30 minutes of polls being open Tuesday morning, according to NBC News. Long lines at the NRG Arena started at 5 a.m. with lines of cars stretching down to the freeway.

The battle between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is drawing historic crowds of voters to the polls, but there are a number of important state and local races on the ballot as well.

Incumbent republican Senator John Cornyn, who has represented Texas since 2002, is facing democratic outsider MJ Hegar in a heated race.

Hegar, a combat veteran who has never held a political office, sealed the democratic nomination in July.

Jefferson County voters will also be voting for sheriff. Incumbent democrat Zena Stephens, the first Black sheriff in Texas, is facing Marine veteran and retired police sergeant David Odom in her re-election bid.

There are also two U.S. House seats on the ballot for voters across Southeast Texas, and the balance of power in Austin is also at stake.