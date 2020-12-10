Plan on voting early? Here's what you need to know before you head to the polls.

Early voting across Texas begins October 13

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texans will begin heading to the polls for early voting on Tuesday, and political experts say we could see a record number of voters casting their vote before Election Day.

Texas offers in-person early voting from October 13-30. You can vote at any early voting location in your county. Each county has adjusted hours, and 12News has a breakdown below.

Here are some of the top questions bout voting early in Texas!

Who can vote early?

Any registered voter can vote early in-person. You must be registered to vote in the November 3rd election to qualify.

How do I know if I'm registered?

To find out if you are registered to vote, CLICK HERE. The registration deadline was for the November 3rd election was October 5.

Where can I vote early?

Every county has established locations and times for you to cast your ballot early. Counties have established standard voting hours as well as extended and weekend hours.

You can click your county below to find out specifics where you live:

Is voting early different than voting by mail?

While every registered voter is allowed to vote early in-person for any reason, there are specific qualifications for voters wanting to cast ballots by mail.

In Texas, you may request a ballot by mail if you will be away from your county on Election Day, sick or disabled, 65 years or older or confined in jail but still eligible to vote.

Coronavirus is not a valid reason to be approved for a ballot by mail in Texas, according to the Texas Secretary of State's office.

The deadline to request your ballot for voting by mail is October 23.

What do I need to bring with me to vote early?

You will be required to present one of seven acceptable forms of identification:

Texas driver license issued by Texas DPS

Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person's photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

United States passport

According to the Secretary of State's office: "If a voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one, the voter may present a supporting form of identification and execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting the voter’s reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification, stating that the information contained in the declaration is true, that the voter is the same individual personally appearing at the polling place to sign the declaration, and that the voter faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification."