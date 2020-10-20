EARLY VOTING 2020: COVID precautions at the polls

Here is a look at what voters can expect in terms of safety precautions at the polls.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Early voters lined up at the polls, hoping to avoid crowds on Election Day.

The polls were pack this week with voters anxiously waiting to early vote.

In Jefferson County, voters were wearing their masks as they waited in line, practicing social distancing.

"I thought it was a good experience. They were taking safety precautions and all, social distancing, so it was a good experience for me voting today," Melvin Brock said.

Judge Carolyn Guidry said she expects voter numbers to continue to increase throughout the election process and her team will continue to practice safety at the polls.

"Each time that a voter touches anything as far as our equipment goes, it's supposed to be wiped down," Guidry said. "As far as the glass goes, we use an alcohol-based solution and then for the others, we're just using the sanitizer solutions."

Voters reported that despite a few changers and system glitches, overall poll workers made them feel safe throughout the experience and they encouraged others to early vote without having to worry.

The big turnout had long lines wrapping around polling locations as people cast their ballots. Here is a breakdown of the number of voters who turned out on the first day of early voting.

More than a half million Texans voted Tuesday. In Jefferson County, more than 9,000 people packed the polls, according to the county's website.

Back in 2016 in the same time period, the total was about 7,800, meaning this year is up by 14.5 percent, Guidry said.

In Orange County, more than 3,000 people voted on the first day of early voting. Back in 2016, the total turnout for the same time period was about 2,500, which is a 19 percent increase.