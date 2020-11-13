President Donald Trump has won the presidential battleground of North Carolina over Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Trump campaigned aggressively in North Carolina with in-person rallies at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden frequently criticized Trump’s decision to hold those rallies and the president’s handling of the virus.

Former President Barack Obama was the most recent Democrat to win the presidential race in North Carolina.

Biden’s campaign hoped the counting of as many as 116,000 mail-in absentee ballots in subsequent days would overwhelmingly swing in his favor, but he fell short.