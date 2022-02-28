Democrats, Republicans agree on this, 'your vote counts. Your voice matters'

The last day for voters to cast an in-person ballot is Tuesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — According to the Texas Tribune, less than 10 percent of registered Texas voters have cast a ballot in the primary elections.

In Jefferson County, the numbers are slightly better with more than 14 percent of registered voters having already casted a ballot. While the Democratic and Republican parties are split on how Senate Bill 1 has impacted the election, they can agree that it is time for Southeast Texans to vote and let their voices be heard.

“We want to really help them know that your vote counts. Your voice matters,” Ava Graves, Jefferson County Democratic party chair, said.

Graves is worried about how Senate Bill 1 has impacted vulnerable voters, especially the elderly.

“It is challenging our most vulnerable communities to go through a process of new little details of lifting a flap, or not using this number, or not using that number,” Graves said.

For those who have had mail-in ballots rejected or have had trouble submitting them, Graves said there are work arounds.

"Go to the polls and vote provisionally,” Graves aid. “The county clerk's office will be able to ascertain if your ballot has already been counted, and if not, they'll be able to right that off and count your provisional vote."

Jefferson County Republican Chair Judy Nichols believes voter turnout has been typical for a primary.

“We've been very pleased with the results. As with anything new, there is a learning curve," Nichols said.

Nichols believes Senate Bill 1 has helped protect people’s votes.

“Voters have the ability to cure any defects in their ballot and get them back to the county clerk or the voting locations, so that their vote does count," Nichols said.

Both Nichols and Graves want Jefferson County residents to go to the polls and vote on Tuesday. They are encouraging people to not be deterred by thoughts of long lines at the polls.

“There is a whole lot of polling locations in Jefferson County that will have no waiting and no crowds," Nichols said.

Top state jobs including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and others are on the ballot for Tuesday's primary elections. The last day for voters to cast an in-person ballot is Tuesday.

To be able to cast a ballot, voters will need to bring bring one of these accepted forms of identification with them:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

United States Passport (book or card)

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Jefferson County polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. On election night all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections.