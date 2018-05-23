The Democratic candidate for Jefferson County judge in November and the winner of a justice of the peace spot were decided Tuesday night during the Democratic Primary runoff election.

Melody Chappell beat Tina Bradley with more than 55% of the vote to secure the spot on the Democratic ticket in November for 172nd District Judge.

Chappell, who beat Bradley 6,616 - 5,343, will face Republican candidate Mitch Templeton in the November 2018 general election.

Tom Gillam III beat Joseph L. Guillory II with almost 55% of the vote for the Democratic spot in the Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace race.

Gillam, who beat Guillory 568 - 469 and is the incumbent, will keep his seat as there is no republican candidate.

