Vote Texas 2023 | Two candidates facing off for Port Arthur City Council District 2 seat

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The May municipal elections are less than one week away. With less than three days left of early voting, many Southeast Texans have already gone to the polls to cast their ballots and have their voices heard.

Many hot races are on the ballot, including the one for the Port Arthur City Council District 2 seat.

Two candidates, Tiffany Hamilton and Armando Ruiz, are facing off for the spot. Both believe they have what it takes to lead the district.

Ruiz was born in Mexico but grew up in Port Arthur. He earned a degree in business and became an entrepreneur by starting his own Spanish newspaper.

“I want to be that voice between what problems the citizens are having, the people that are living in our district are having, being that voice in city council for them," Ruiz said.

For Ruiz, the run is personal. He decided to take action after noticing a language barrier between residents and council members.

“Almost half of the district is Hispanic, yet we have that huge language barrier,” Ruiz said. “There's a lot going on in that community, a lot of issues that are going on that cannot be translated or communicated to the council in position.”

Hamilton was born and raised in Port Arthur.

“I have the experience and compassion and will to lead,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton plans to focus her attention on infrastructure while also creating more services for those experiencing homelessness. She feels the relationships she had developed will only help her achieve her goals and serve her community.

“I previously served on city council through 2014- 2017, and the relationships that I've created across the country will help us to be able to propel forward,” Hamilton said.

While the candidates are from different backgrounds, they do share some similarities. Both share a background in marketing and are hoping to come out on top this election season.

The deadline to register to vote in the municipal election was April 6, 2023. Early voting began April 24, 2023 and will run through May 2, 2023.

The municipal election will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.