Longtime Beaumont Police officer running for sheriff in Orange County

Lt. Ron Dischler is currently the third watch commander in the patrol division at the Beaumont Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — A longtime Beaumont Police officer is running for sheriff in Orange County in 2024.

Lt. Ron Dischler, of the Beaumont Police Department, will be facing incumbent Jimmy Lane Mooney and two other Republican candidates in the primary election on March 5, 2024.

Election Day for the general election is November 5, 2024.

Dischler has worked in law enforcement for 40 years with the last 24 years being at the Beaumont Police Department according to his campaign website.

He is currently the third watch commander in the patrol division at the department.

Dischler, who lives in the Mauriceville area, also worked as a deputy with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and as an officer with the Longview Police Department before working in Southeast Texas.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard before getting into law enforcement after a brief time working in the oil field industry according to his website.

Retired Texas Ranger Bobby Smith and Vidor Independent School District Chief Mike Sanchez are also running on the Republican ticket for Orange County Sheriff.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.