Beaumont city leaders to discuss term limits for council members

Currently, each council member’s term lasts two years. However, there is no limit on the number of terms a city council member can serve.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Amidst Beaumont’s upcoming 2023 municipal election, city officials are asking a major question. Should the city charter be changed to include term limits for members of city council?

While some city council members are in favor of term limits, others are opposed.

Those in favor feel term limits will help produce fresh ideas. Those against believe the change will lead to the city losing out on historical knowledge.

"The city council seats don't belong to any particular council member,” Councilman Taylor Neild said. “They belong to the City of Beaumont."

Councilman Taylor Neild has been a supporter of term limits since his appointment in 2019.

"If you can't get something done in about nine years or 12 years, whatever council decides, then it is time to move on and let someone else drive,” Councilman Nield said.

Unless the number of years for one term is extended, Councilman At Large Randy Feldschau is unlikely to support it.

“I have always believed we do have term limits, and it's called elections,” Councilman Feldschau said. “So, I would hope that the citizens would consider giving us a three-year term, and if they would do that then I would be willing to support a four-term limit, so that would give you 12 years to serve per position whether it's a ward, at-large, or a mayor position."

Councilman Neild said the Beaumont City Council is set to discuss inputting a term limit next week.

The filing deadline for the May 6 election was Friday, February 17, 2023.

The municipal election will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Early voting will be from April 24, 2023 through May 2, 2023, according to the city.