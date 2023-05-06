Audwin Samuel wins to hold Beaumont City Council Ward 3 seat

Samuel beat Dr. Carlton Sharp and Geary Senigaur Jr. with 55% of the vote or 1,434 votes.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Audwin Samuel has won the race for Beaumont City Council's Ward Three seat.

Ward Three represents the north and northeast side of the city.

Samuel is the longest serving Beaumont council member having served since from 1984 - 1993 and then from 1999 until now.

He has said he wants to focus on downtown development and Riverfront Park.

Tow other candidates were seeking the seat.

Dr. Carlton Sharp has been pastor of Faith Christian Center Church in Beaumont for 23 years. He's been involved in the community with projects such as one offering free haircuts at Homer Drive Elementary in 2022.

He has said he wanted to ‘reimagine’ Beaumont and said he supports creative solutions.

Geary Senigaur Jr. is a corrections officer at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He made unsuccessful runs for Beaumont mayor in 2019 and again in 2021. Senigaur has said the northside needs to be shaped up so it can become what it used to be.

Voters in Beaumont also made decisions on mayor and four other council seats, including the two at-large positions.

Mike Getz ran unopposed and will continue to hold the Ward 2 council seat in Beaumont.

Getz has been an attorney in Beaumont for more than 30 years. He has served on city council for more than 20 years having first taken office in 2011.

Charles “Chris” Durio, Jr. also ran unopposed and will continue to hold the Ward 4 council seat in Beaumont.

Durio took office in 2021 taking Robin Mouton’s seat after she was elected mayor. He spent more than 30 years serving the City of Beaumont as a firefighter retiring as a captain in 2017.

Following Saturday’s election and once any new members are sworn in the makeup of Beaumont’s city council will be…

Mayor Roy West

At-Large Councilmembers Albert "A.J." Turner Randy Feldschau

Ward 1 Councilmember Taylor S. Neild, Sr.

Ward 2 Councilmember Mike Getz (unopposed)

Ward 3 Councilmember Audwin Samuel

Ward 4 Councilmember Charles “Chirs” Durio, Jr. (unopposed)



