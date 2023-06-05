Taylor S. Neild, Sr. wins Beaumont City Council Ward 1 race for third term

Neild beat Taher Quraishi with 75% of the vote or 3,286 votes.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Taylor S. Neild, Sr. has won the race for Beaumont City Council's Ward One seat.

Ward One represents the West End of Beaumont.

Neild, who will be serving his third term on the council, has said he hopes to continue to be a part of city leadership guiding and directing growth.

The Beaumont businessman and father of five focused on retaining youth and making them a part of future decision making.

He also said he wants to reduce crime and support EMS and better emergency response in the city.

Taher Quraishi, who is CEO of Redwood Development and administrator at Dowlen Urgent Care and serves on the city’s planning commission, has said he wanted to reduce crime and focus on infrastructure, such as a sewer, water and traffic.

He unsuccessfully ran for the Ward One seat in 2019 and an At-Large seat in 2021.

Voters in Beaumont also made decisions on mayor and three other council seats, including the two at-large positions.

Roy West will become the next mayor of Beaumont after beating incumbent Robin Mouton with 52% of the vote or 8,427 votes.

In the At-large race incumbents Randy Feldschau and Albert "A.J." Turner will retain their seats with 39% and 30% of the vote respectively.

The city’s council will now be entirely made up of men for the first time in many years.

Mike Getz ran unopposed and will continue to hold the Ward Two council seat in Beaumont.

Getz has been an attorney in Beaumont for more than 30 years. He has served on city council for more than 20 years having first taken office in 2011.

Ward Three councilmember Audwin Samuel will continue in his spot after beating Dr. Carlton Sharp and Geary Senigaur Jr. with 55% of the vote or 1,434 votes.

Samuel holds the title of longest serving councilmember, having served from 1984 – 1993 and from 1999 to now.

Charles “Chris” Durio, Jr. also ran unopposed and will continue to hold the Ward Four council seat in Beaumont.

Durio took office in 2021 taking Robin Mouton’s seat after she was elected mayor. He spent more than 30 years serving the City of Beaumont as a firefighter retiring as a captain in 2017.

Following Saturday’s election and once any new members are sworn in the makeup of Beaumont’s city council will be…

Mayor Roy West

At-Large Councilmembers Albert "A.J." Turner Randy Feldschau

Ward One Councilmember Taylor S. Neild, Sr.

Ward Two Councilmember Mike Getz (unopposed)

Ward Three Councilmember Audwin Samuel

Ward Four Councilmember Charles “Chirs” Durio, Jr. (unopposed)



