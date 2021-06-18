After 14 years, Beaumont to have new Mayor elected tomorrow

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This Saturday, June 19 will bring an end to the Beaumont Mayoral Runoff election.

Candidates Roy West and Robin Mouton are facing off to see who will take over Becky Ames long-held spot as Beaumont mayor.

Both candidates spoke with 12News this morning stressing the importance to get out and vote tomorrow morning

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow.

Locations:

Beaumont Courthouse, 1085 Pearl St.

Rogers Park Recreation Center 6540 Gladys Ave.

Theodore Johns Library 4255 Fannett Rd.

John Paul Davis Community Center 3580 E Lucas Dr..

This will be the first mayor the city will have after Mayor Becky Ames in the last 14 years.

Outgoing Mayor Becky Ames has been in the city leader position since 2007.

Ames said she hopes the next leaders will be able to take her foundation forward and continue to make Beaumont better.

Mayor Ames said she is thankful for this opportunity to serve the city.

Early voting ended June 15, and both candidates said they did everything they could to et voters to the polls.

"We wanted to encourage folks to get out and vote. This is a runoff election that's really important. It's going to be a new mayor for the first time in 14 years here in Beaumont," West said.

West said during his race one of the things he is highlighting is sewage.

“We need more transparency and better communication on how we are doing on sewer repair,” he said.

While, Mouton has focused on hurricane season.

“We have to get a flood mitigation plan in place," she said. "I want to build some readiness and preparation for our weather conditions because we live in Southeast Texas.”