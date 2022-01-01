Here's what you need to know for the 2022 Texas midterm primary runoff election

Early voting runs from Monday, May 16, 2022, through Friday May 20, 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Voters across the state of Texas and in Southeast Texas are heading to the polls on March 24 for the 2022 Midterm Primary Election runoff election.

Here's information about where to vote, along with what you'll need to bring to the polls.

On election night all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections. Below is the information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote and head to the polls.

Early-voting begins on Monday, May 16, 2022, and runs through Friday May 20, 2022. Check your individual county for specific early-voting locations and times.

Voting Locations & Sample Ballots

Voter Identification

Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

United States Passport (book or card)

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Who's on the ballot?

Below is a sampling of the races. To get a head start on researching candidates, here is the sample Jefferson County ballot for registered Democratic voters and here is the sample Jefferson County ballot for registered Republican voters.

Republican ballot

Texas Attorney General

Ken Paxton

George P. Bush

Texas Land Commissioner

Tim Westley

Dawn Buckingham

Texas Railroad Commissioner

Sarah Stogner

Wayne Christian

Jefferson County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Cary Erickson

Alex Rupp

Hardin County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Rod L. Ousley

Brandi Stutts

Newton County Judge

Ronnie Cochran

Kenneth Weeks

Tyler County Judge

Milton Powers

Melissa Riley

Tyler County Treasurer

Leann Monk

Maegan Rains Odom

Tyler County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Stevan Sturrock

Doug Hughes

Tyler County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Henry Sawyer Jr.

Jim Moore

Democratic ballot

Texas Lieutenant Governor

Michelle Beckley

Mike Collier

Texas Attorney General

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

Texas Comptroller

Angel Luis Vega

Janet T. Dudding

Texas Land Commissioner

Sandragrace Martinez

Jay Kleberg

State Representative District 22

Christian "Manuel" Hayes

Joseph Paul Trahan