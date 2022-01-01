Here's what you need to know for the 2022 Texas midterm primary runoff election

BEAUMONT, Texas — Voters across the state of Texas and in Southeast Texas are heading to the polls on March 24 for the 2022 Midterm Primary Election runoff election.
Here's information about where to vote, along with what you'll need to bring to the polls.
On election night all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections. Below is the information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote and head to the polls.
Early-voting begins on Monday, May 16, 2022, and runs through Friday May 20, 2022. Check your individual county for specific early-voting locations and times.
Voting Locations & Sample Ballots
Jefferson County: Early-voting locations/times | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Liberty County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Orange County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Hardin County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Chambers County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Jasper County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Tyler County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Newton County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
ELECTION RESULTS: CLICK HERE on March 24 after the polls close at 7 p.m.
Wondering if you are registered to vote? You can visit the Secretary of State website to find out.
Voter Identification
Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- United States Passport (book or card)
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
Who's on the ballot?
Below is a sampling of the races. To get a head start on researching candidates, here is the sample Jefferson County ballot for registered Democratic voters and here is the sample Jefferson County ballot for registered Republican voters.
Republican ballot
Texas Attorney General
- Ken Paxton
- George P. Bush
Texas Land Commissioner
- Tim Westley
- Dawn Buckingham
Texas Railroad Commissioner
- Sarah Stogner
- Wayne Christian
Jefferson County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Cary Erickson
- Alex Rupp
Hardin County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
- Rod L. Ousley
- Brandi Stutts
Newton County Judge
- Ronnie Cochran
- Kenneth Weeks
Tyler County Judge
- Milton Powers
- Melissa Riley
Tyler County Treasurer
- Leann Monk
- Maegan Rains Odom
Tyler County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Stevan Sturrock
- Doug Hughes
Tyler County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
- Henry Sawyer Jr.
- Jim Moore
Democratic ballot
Texas Lieutenant Governor
- Michelle Beckley
- Mike Collier
Texas Attorney General
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza
- Joe Jaworski
Texas Comptroller
- Angel Luis Vega
- Janet T. Dudding
Texas Land Commissioner
- Sandragrace Martinez
- Jay Kleberg
State Representative District 22
- Christian "Manuel" Hayes
- Joseph Paul Trahan