Elections

Here's what you need to know for the 2022 Texas midterm primary runoff election

Early voting runs from Monday, May 16, 2022, through Friday May 20, 2022.
Credit: KBMT

BEAUMONT, Texas — Voters across the state of Texas  and in Southeast Texas are heading to the polls on March 24 for the 2022 Midterm Primary Election runoff election.

Here's information about where to vote, along with what you'll need to bring to the polls.

On election night all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections. Below is the information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote and head to the polls.  

Early-voting begins on Monday, May 16, 2022, and runs through Friday May 20, 2022. Check your individual county for specific early-voting locations and times.

Voting Locations & Sample Ballots

Jefferson County: Early-voting locations/times | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Liberty County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Orange County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Hardin County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Chambers County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Jasper County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Tyler County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Newton County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

ELECTION RESULTS: CLICK HERE on March 24 after the polls close at 7 p.m.

Wondering if you are registered to vote? You can visit the Secretary of State website to find out. 

Voter Identification

Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • United States Passport (book or card)
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Who's on the ballot?

Below is a sampling of the races. To get a head start on researching candidates, here is the sample Jefferson County ballot for registered Democratic voters and here is the sample Jefferson County ballot for registered Republican voters. 

Republican ballot

Texas Attorney General 

  • Ken Paxton
  • George P. Bush

Texas Land Commissioner

  • Tim Westley
  • Dawn Buckingham

Texas Railroad Commissioner

  • Sarah Stogner
  • Wayne Christian

Jefferson County Commissioner, Precinct 2

  • Cary Erickson
  • Alex Rupp

Hardin County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

  • Rod L. Ousley
  • Brandi Stutts

Newton County Judge

  • Ronnie Cochran
  • Kenneth Weeks

Tyler County Judge

  • Milton Powers
  • Melissa Riley

Tyler County Treasurer

  • Leann Monk 
  • Maegan Rains Odom

Tyler County Commissioner, Precinct 2

  • Stevan Sturrock
  • Doug Hughes

Tyler County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

  • Henry Sawyer Jr.
  • Jim Moore

Democratic ballot

Texas Lieutenant Governor

  • Michelle Beckley
  • Mike Collier

Texas Attorney General 

  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza
  • Joe Jaworski

Texas Comptroller

  • Angel Luis Vega
  • Janet T. Dudding

Texas Land Commissioner

  • Sandragrace Martinez
  • Jay Kleberg

State Representative District 22

  • Christian "Manuel" Hayes 
  • Joseph Paul Trahan

