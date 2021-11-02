Here's what you need to know for the 2021 Constitutional Amendment and Joint Election

On election night, results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/Elections.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 2021 Constitutional Amendment and Joint Election is Tuesday November 2, and Southeast Texas residents will be casting their votes on state amendments and a few local races – such as city council positions and local propositions.

Some of the local races to watch are the $74.3M proposition to pay for a wastewater treatment system in Lumberton, a $12M bond proposition in Newton County to create a new jail and law enforcement center and a $1.48M bond in the Hamshire-Fannett school district for a new concession stand at the high school’s football stadium.

On election night, all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections.

Below is information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote.

Where and when to vote

On Election Day all Texas polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sample ballots

Are you registered to vote?

Before heading to the polls, make sure you're registered! There's an easy way to check on the Texas Secretary of State's website.

What to bring to the polling site to vote in Texas

You need to have a form of ID to cast your ballot at a polling location. Here is a list the state will accept:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport (book or card)

If you don't have any of the above listed forms of ID and can't get one, you can bring one of the following in order to execute a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration:"

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Ballots by mail

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, October 22. That's the date it needs to be received, not postmarked. Read more about eligibility.

Texas state propositions on the ballot

Proposition No. 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

Proposition No. 2: The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county

Proposition No. 3: The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

Proposition No. 4: The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

Proposition No. 5: The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

Proposition No. 6: The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

Proposition No. 7: The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.