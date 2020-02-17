BEAUMONT, Texas — 2020 is a major election year with a lot on the ballot, and Texas will play a pivotal role in the presidential primary votes on Super Tuesday March 3.

Early voting begins February 18.

The presidential race is on top of the ballot, which has several Congressional, state and local races. In the primaries, the parties will nominate the candidates who will go head-to-head in November.

Here is your one-stop for everything you need to know about Election Day -- to where you vote to what you are voting for.

Early Voting

The registration deadline to vote in the March 3rd primary was February 3rd. To make sure you are registered to vote in Texas, you can check online with the Texas Secretary of State.

Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

United States Passport (book or card)

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas is an open-primary state, so voters can decide if they want to vote in the republican or democratic primary. Whatever party you decide, you can only vote in that same party's runoff.

You can vote for any party in the general election.

Early Voting Locations & Sample Ballots

Jefferson County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Orange County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot |

Republican Ballot Pct 1, Pct 2, Pct 3, Pct 4

Hardin County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Tyler County: Where to Vote |

Democratic Ballot Pct 1, Pct 2, Pct 3, Pct 4

Republican Ballot Pct 1, Pct 2, Pct 3, Pct 4

Jasper County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Newton County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Chambers County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

(Scroll to bottom of page to find your precinct)

Liberty County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Presidential Primary

Texas has 262 delegates up for grabs during the March 3 primary. Texas follows Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina on the Democratic primary calendar.

The top-tier democratic nominees are on the Texas primary ballot including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

Texas is one of the first states former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg will appear.

In all 18 names are on the ballot, though several have already dropped out including Andrew Yang, Deval Patrick, Julián Castro and Kamala Harris.

Six republicans are challenging President Donald Trump to a second term in office. Though President Trump is expected to easily capture enough votes to be named the republican nominee for president.

Interestingly, a father and son are on the ballot for president. California entrepreneur Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente appears on the Democratic primary. He is the son of Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Guerra who is running in the Republican primary.

The elder De La Fuenta also ran for president in 2016.

U.S. Senate

12 democrats are vying for the nomination to unseat incumbent Texas Senator John Cornyn. A runoff is likely on the Democratic side, however, even with four challengers, Cornyn is expected to easily gain his party's nomination.

The democrats are trying to generate the magic and hype Beto O'Rourke did during his unsuccessful bid to unseat Ted Cruz in 2018.

The Democratic candidates will debate in Austin on February 18. 12News' sister station KVUE-TV will host the debate.

Eleven of the 12 Democrats have been confirmed to participate in the debate. The candidates are: Former U.S. Representative Chris Bell, Michael Cooper, Amanda Edwards, Jack Daniel Foster, Annie “Mama” Garcia, Victor Harris, MJ Hegar, Sema Hernandez, Adrian Ocegueda, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, and State Sen. Royce West.

U.S. House

Democrats are trying to mount challenges in at least a half-dozen GOP districts during the Super Tuesday Primary, while republicans are working to take back two seats that flipped blue in 2018.

In U.S. House District 14, which includes Beaumont and Port Arthur, republican incumbent Randy Weber is facing one challenger, Joshua Foxworth, in his primary.

There are five democrats running: Sanjanetta Barnes, Adrienne Bell, Eddie Fisher, Robert "Puga" Thomas and Mikal Williams.

In U.S. House District 36, which includes Orange, Newton, Liberty, Hardin, Jasper, Tyler, Polk and Chambers county, republican incumbent Brian Babin faces RJ Boatman in the GOP primary. Rashad Lewis is the lone democrat running.

OTHER RACES

Texas will also be voting for one seat on the three-person Railroad Commission, four of nine Supreme Court seats and board of education.

Democrats will also try to gain a seat on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Currently, republicans control every seat on the state's highest criminal court.

There are also several Texas House and Senate races throughout the state.

Democrats have a chance to gain control of the House chamber for the first time since 2001, and they could eliminate a super-majority in the Texas Senate.

