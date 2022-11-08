$1B total bond to bring new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End passes, voted on by 2 people

The neighborhood will likely be a combination of new homes and community amenities like parks, swimming pools.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Propositions on the ballot for Jefferson County during the 2022 midterm election have passed.

These bonds will bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End, becoming the city’s first municipal management district.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in a September 21, 2022 newscast.)

There are four different bonds for this 350-acre property. There is a 300 million, 150 million, 365 million and 182 million bond.

The plot of land is between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue.

The proposition was only voted on by two people.

"The only people that will be allowed to vote on whether or not they authorize to issue bonds are the residents that reside within this managed municipal district. " Councilman Mike Getz previously told 12News.

Management districts are used throughout Texas to support existing major activity centers, promote neighborhood revitalization and support raw land development.

What makes them different is how they're financed.

“The developer will up front shoulder all of the costs of the infrastructure here and he will be paid back over time through the issuance of these bonds. In the money that they generate, to put in this infrastructure improvements,” Getz said.

Most municipal management districts already have residents living in them who can vote on bonds, but because this area is raw land, the district's board told 12News in September they had to assign people to move onto the property so they could vote in the midterm election.

“Their mission is to live in this trailer for enough time to get this thing legislatively on track and get the issuance of bonds," Getz said.

Developer Sam Yager previously told 12news the city previously passed an ordinance to permit the use of up to two mobile homes on the property.

Yager says this is for the purposes of complying with Texas election laws with respect to the November election.

Getz says construction won't get underway possibly until 2024. The developer will make the decision on what ends up on the property.

There will likely be a combination of new homes and community amenities like parks or swimming pools.

Proposition E:

An operation and maintenance tax for facilities authorized by article xvi, section 59, of the texas constitution, not to exceed one dollar and fifty cents ($1.50) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property.

Proposition F:

An operation and maintenance tax for road facilities authorized by article iii, section 52, of the texas constitution, not to exceed twenty five cents ($0.25) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property.

Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General.

Voters made decisions in several county-level races, school board races, a few school bonds and a handful of city races.

Some of the races to watch in Southeast Texas were the Jefferson County races for Texas State Rep District 22, 317th District Judge, County Judge, County Clerk and Precinct Two Justice of the Peace.

Voters in Newton County had a $26.5 million bond to decide on.

