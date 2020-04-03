BEAUMONT, Texas — Congressman Randy Weber easily won the Republican primary for the 14th Congressional District, a district he has held for seven years.

Weber got 85% of the vote, according to complete but unofficial election results. He garnered more than 42,000 votes than his republican challenger, Joshua Foxworth.

It was also a landslide in the democratic primary. Adrienne Bell beat four challengers with 62% of the vote.

Bell and Weber now head to the general election in November.

Bell, a former school teacher, picked up key Democratic endorsements in her party's primary. The biggest support came from former DNC chairman Howard Dean's political action committee, Democracy for America.

She ran an unsuccessful campaign against Weber in 2018. In that election she was only able to capture 39% of the vote.

Weber got his biggest GOP endorsement from President Trump in January. Pres. Trump called him "a HUGE supporter of our MAGA agenda".

Weber, a former Texas state representative, succeeded Ron Paul in Texas’ 14th. He was elected to the seat in 2013.

Texas’ 14th district stretches from Freeport to Beaumont. It includes western Jefferson County and parts of Brazoria and Galveston counties.

The district has primarily been controlled by republicans since the mid-1980s.

In the 2016 election, Weber was reelected with 62% of the vote against Democrat Michael Cole.

Weber serves on the Foreign Affairs and Space, Science & Technology committees in Congress.

