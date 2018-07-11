BEUMONT — Following a record setting turnout for Jefferson County some both parties split several key races at the county level.

More than 78,000 people cast their votes in the mid-term election according to election results breaking a record last set in 1994 when 65,837 voter went to the polls in Jefferson County.

In the county-wide races, Republicans won the Jefferson County Judge and 172nd District Court seats, but Democrats were able to keep the County Clerk and take the Jefferson County Treasurer.

Incumbent Republican Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick took 51% of the vote to beat former congressman Nick Lampson 37,402 - 36,453.

Mitch Templeton defeated Democrat Melody Chappell with 51% of the vote to take the judge's seat at the 172nd District Court 37,646 - 35,845.

In the race for Jefferson County treasurer Charlie Hallmark beat Republican Tim Funchess by 669 votes.

Thirteen hundred and thirteen votes separated Democrat Carolyn Guidry who defended her county clerk seat from Bailey Wingate.

Beaumont enterprise editorial page editor, Thomas Taschinger, said that neither party can really lay claim to an outright victory.

