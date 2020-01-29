BEAUMONT, Texas — Texans who want to register to vote in the Super Tuesday primary election are running out to time.

The deadline to register for the March 3 election is February 3.

Texas is one of 14 states that will vote in the Super Tuesday presidential primary. Voters will also be voting for U.S. Senate, U.S. House as well as statewide offices from house & senate to judicial seats.

Texas is an open-primary state, so voters can decide if they want to vote in the republican or democratic primary. Whatever party you decide, you can only vote in that same party's runoff.

You can vote for any party in the general election.

Registering to Vote

To vote in Texas, you must complete a voter registration application at least 30 days before the election date. This year that date is February 3.

CLICK HERE for your voter registration application

You are eligible to register if:

You are a U.S. citizen

Resident of the county where you submit application

18 years old on Election Day

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote

For more information on how to register, where to get an application and other rules on election day, visit the Texas Secretary of State's website.

Presidential Primary

Texas has 262 delegates up for grabs during the March 3 primary. Texas follows Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina on the Democratic primary calendar.

The top-tier democratic nominees are on the Texas primary ballot including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

In all 18 names are on the ballot, though several have already dropped out including Julián Castro and Kamala Harris.

Six republicans are challenging President Donald Trump to a second term in office. Though President Trump is expected to easily capture enough votes to be named the republican nominee for president.

Interestingly, a father and son are on the ballot for president. California entrepreneur Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente appears on the Democratic primary. He is the son of Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Guerra who is running in the Republican primary.

The elder De La Fuenta also ran for president in 2016.

U.S. Senate

12 democrats are vying for the nomination to unseat incumbent Texas Senator John Cornyn. A runoff is likely on the Democratic side, however, even with four challengers, Cornyn is expected to easily gain his party's nomination.

The democrats are trying to generate the magic and hype Beto O'Rourke did during his unsuccessful bid to unseat Ted Cruz in 2018.

U.S. House

Democrats are trying to mount challenges in at least a half-dozen GOP districts during the Super Tuesday Primary, while republicans are working to take back two seats that flipped blue in 2018.

In U.S. House District 14, which includes Beaumont and Port Arthur, republican incumbent Randy Weber is facing one challenger, Joshua Foxworth, in his primary.

There are five democrats running: Sanjanetta Barnes, Adrienne Bell, Eddie Fisher, Robert "Puga" Thomas and Mikal Williams.

In U.S. House District 36, which includes Orange, Newton, Liberty, Hardin, Jasper, Tyler, Polk and Chambers county, republican incumbent Brian Babin faces RJ Boatman in the GOP primary. Rashad Lewis is the lone democrat running.

OTHER RACES

Texas will also be voting for one seat on the three-person Railroad Commission, four of nine Supreme Court seats and board of education.

Democrats will also try to gain a seat on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Currently, republicans control every seat on the state's highest criminal court.

There are also several Texas House and Senate races throughout the state.

Democrats have a chance to gain control of the House chamber for the first time since 2001, and they could eliminate a supermajority in the Texas Senate.

