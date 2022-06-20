Rep. Dan Crenshaw confronted by activists during Texas GOP convention

The video shows Crenshaw being confronted days after Sen. John Cornyn was booed while speaking about guns.

The confrontation came one day after Sen. John Cornyn was booed at the convention immediately after taking the stage.

The activists who recorded the interaction were seen hurling criticisms and insults at the former Navy SEAL, such as "traitor" and that Crenshaw should be "hung for treason."

In the video, the activists are also seen confronting attendees.

Crenshaw responded to the incident on Twitter saying, "This is what happens when angry little boys...don't grow up and get girlfriends."

KHOU 11 News reached out to Crenshaw's office for further comment but did not hear back.

On Friday, Cornyn was met with a chorus of boos when discussing the framework of gun legislation that was recently unveiled.

"And making sure violent criminals and the mentally ill can not buy firearms," Cornyn said at the podium of the GOP convention. "That primarily means enforcing current law. That's what I've heard from many of you here today and this week and that's what we're working on, nothing more and nothing less."

Cornyn is spearheading the new gun legislation that is being drafted. He said he is passionate about the second amendment and has repeatedly said he will not add a provision that will restrict the rights of current, law-abiding gun owners.