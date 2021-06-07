Speaker of House Dade Phelan praised by Austin lawmakers

Phelan passed legislation to let Texans carry handguns without a license and approved some of the strictest restrictions on abortion in the country.

TEXAS, USA — Austin lawmakers from both sides rallied around 76th Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan and praised the Beaumont republican in their own end-of session speeches.

Phelan has touted a list of conservative wins in his first session as house leader.

Since the regular session ended last week, Phelan has been fending off criticism about his leadership from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

The speaker's GOP counterpart in the senate has blamed the speaker for failing to pass certain conservative priorities.

“I am going back to Beaumont feeling really good about the 87th session, considering all we had stacked against us and where we ended up,” Phelan said in a June 1 interview with our media partners at the Texas Tribune. “We'll be back sooner rather than later … and we'll pick up whatever the governor wants us to do."

The governor has yet to set a date for the special session.