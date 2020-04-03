NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Newton County has made history by electing its first African-American sheriff.

Robert Burby, the former Texas City police chief, beat fellow Republican Cynthia Hall in the March 3rd Primary.

Burby won with 59% of the vote beating Hall 1,765 - 1,202..

Burby is also an Air Force veteran who says he wants to tackle drug issues within the county.

"One of the things I'm hearing on the campaign trail is that there is a drug problem here as well as everywhere else," Burby told 12News in January. "That creates problems in other areas like burglaries, thefts and robberies."

When asked in January about potentially making history as the first African-American sheriff of the county, Burby told 12News, "I don't carry my race on my shoulders, I feel like any other citizen. What would mean more to me is that I be able to reach out to the people, and they reach back to me and we work together to solve the issues and problems of Newton County."

There was no democrat challenger, however, candidates can still write in independently from July 18-August 17 to challenge the primary winner in the November general election.

If Burby does not face any challengers, he will be sworn in in 2021.

74-year-old Sheriff Rowles announced in 2019 he is retiring. Rowles served one term as the top lawman in Newton County.

Rowles served in law enforcement for more than 50 years, beginning as a highway patrol officer for DPS in 1968.

Rowles' lengthy career includes working security for Governor Preston Smith and playing a prominent role in solving the horrific death case of James Byrd Jr. in 1998.

After spending nearly three decades as a highway patrolman, Rowles spent eight years as Jasper County's Sheriff from 1997 to 2005.

"I've enjoyed it, it's been a great career," said Rowles. "But my age is starting to get in the way of all my exercises and everything."