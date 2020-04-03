MAINE, USA — In a tighter race than expected, the former vice president is the declared victor in the Maine Democratic primary upsetting Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders. With 92% of results reporting, The Associated Press is projecting Biden the winner.

Joe Biden, whose campaign had no physical presence in Maine leading up to the primary, won the state with 33.9% of the vote; Sanders trailed close behind with 32.9% while Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in third with 16%.

Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primary in Maine by a nearly 30% margin.

Biden and Sanders split the two biggest cities in Maine: Sanders won Portland by a near 20-point margin and Biden edged out Sanders in Lewiston by a mere 57 votes. It was also close in Bangor. Sanders won 1,446 to Biden's 1,151.

Biden came away from Super Tuesday winning 10 states and putting his pledged delegate count to 508 compared to Sanders’ 458. A bulk of Biden’s Super Tuesday delegate haul came from Texas, which offered 228 delegates. Biden also won Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota, and Massachusetts.

Alex Hatch of Portland, a Bernie Sanders supporter, reacts while watching Joe Biden's speech at a results watch party at the Sanders campaign headquarters in Portland on Tuesday.

Gabrielle Mannino

RELATED: Biden wins presidential primary in Massachusetts, upsetting Elizabeth Warren in her home state

RELATED: Joe Biden projected as winner of Democratic primary in Texas

Sanders is projected to win California and won his home state of Vermont, Colorado, and Utah.

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg ended his 2020 campaign Wednesday morning after a dismal Super Tuesday performance. Bloomberg won 4 delegates with America Samoa but claimed no other states. Bloomberg spent more than $180 million in the 14 states that voted on Tuesday.

RELATED: Mike Bloomberg ends 2020 presidential campaign, endorses Joe Biden

After suspending his campaign, Bloomberg endorsed Biden. Former candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Beto O’Rourke endorsed Biden just one day before the primaries, propelling Biden to his commanding victories.

Warren did not win any states on Tuesday and came in third in her home state of Massachusetts. She is reportedly assessing her path forward, a campaign aide told The Associated Press.

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren reassessing presidential race after a disappointing Super Tuesday

Pres. Donald Trump is the projected winner of the Republican Maine primary, as the only candidate on the ballot. Write-in votes were not counted on the Republican ballot, as no other candidates registered as a write-in 60 days before the election, Maine Sec. of State Matt Dunlap explained.

RELATED: What is next after Super Tuesday?

RELATED: Barack Obama hasn't endorsed Joe Biden, but 'Barry O' just did

RELATED: Mainers vote 'no' on Question 1