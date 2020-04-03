JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Joe Biden declared "we are very much alive" on Tuesday night, and the former vice president can thank Southeast Texas for a big win on Super Tuesday.

The reinvigorated Biden won Texas with 34% of the vote, according to still incomplete election returns. Texas is still only reporting 98% of the vote as of Wednesday morning.

Biden outpaced Bernie Sanders by 80,000 votes in the Super Tuesday Texas Primary. Polls showed the two men in a statistical tie leading into the election, some polls even had Sanders sailing to a victory Tuesday night.

Biden can give some credit for his Texas win to two former challengers -- Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

Both moderate democrats dropped out of the race before Super Tuesday and supported Biden in an election-eve rally in Dallas.

Part of Biden's big win came because of strong support across Southeast Texas.

Biden won every county east of Houston -- most by more than 40% of the vote.

BIDEN VS SANDERS IN SOUTHEAST TEXAS

Jefferson County | Biden: 48% ... Sanders: 20%

| Biden: 48% ... Sanders: 20% Orange County | Biden: 44% ... Sanders: 22%

| Biden: 44% ... Sanders: 22% Hardin County | Biden: 49% ... Sanders: 20%

| Biden: 49% ... Sanders: 20% Tyler County | Biden: 48% ... Sanders: 21%

| Biden: 48% ... Sanders: 21% Newton County | Biden: 55% ... Sanders: 17%

| Biden: 55% ... Sanders: 17% Jasper County | Biden: 51% ... Sanders: 17%

| Biden: 51% ... Sanders: 17% Liberty County | Biden: 43% ... Sanders: 26%

| Biden: 43% ... Sanders: 26% Chambers County | Biden: 41% ... Sanders: 27%

Biden won every county east of Dallas and Austin with two exceptions: rural Delta County in northeast Texas and Brazos County just east of Austin.

Sanders picked up wins in both counties.

Despite a massive media buy across Texas for months, former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg only picked up wins in six counties, according to unofficial election returns.

Bloomberg never got higher than second in Southeast Texas counties. He was behind Biden but ahead of Sanders in both Newton and Jasper county.

Democratic officials are still divvying out delegates after Super Tuesday. Only 137 of the state's 228 delegates have been awarded. Biden has picked up 48 of those delegates, but he is expected to pick up more.

Nationally, Biden is now ahead of Sanders in the delegate county -- 382 to 321. That doesn't include delegate-rich California. Sanders is expected to win, but Biden will pick up delegates there as well.

