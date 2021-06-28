First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive in Houston for vaccination event, Astros game

HOUSTON — All eyes will be on Texas this week with two big visits.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden showed up in Houston on Tuesday to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
She's visited Minute Maid Park, along with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, to tour a vaccination event. They stuck around for part of the Astros game.
So if you see extra security in town, that's why.
Former President Trump joins Gov. Abbott at border
Also this week, former President Donald Trump will visit the border with Gov. Greg Abbott. KHOU 11 Reporter Marcelino Benito will have full coverage of the visit.