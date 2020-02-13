The 2020 camp for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has shifted its focus to the Lone Star State following Sanders' win in New Hampshire Democratic primary Tuesday night.

The campaign announced Wednesday in a news release it’s opening five offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, McAllen and San Antonio.

Opening events planned at each new office will be free and open to the public.

This announcement comes after the launch of a $5.5 million ad campaign across Texas and other Super Tuesday states, according to the release.

The release also says Sanders' organizing operation is expanding with staff working in Houston, the Dallas-Fort Worth area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, the Rio Grande Valley, West Texas and the Texas Panhandle.

Bernie 2020 says support in Texas is surging and according to a new Texas Lyceum poll, Sanders is “in a statistical tie for first place amongst the Democratic presidential candidates, and he also leads the Democratic field in a head-to-head matchup with Donald Trump.”

Here is the list of events planned for each new office:

Thursday, February 13

6:00 p.m. Austin Office Opening for Bernie 2020

4926 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

6:30 p.m. Houston Office Opening for Bernie 2020

608 S Sgt Macario Garcia Dr, Houston, TX 77011



Saturday, February 15



1:00 p.m. San Antonio Office Opening for Bernie 2020

110 W Carolina St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Sunday, February 16



1:00 p.m. McAllen Office Opening for Bernie 2020

601 S 10th St, McAllen, TX 78501

Monday, February 17



6:00 p.m. Dallas Office Opening for Bernie 2020

1111 W Mockingbird Ln, Suite 170 and 170B, Dallas, TX 75247

