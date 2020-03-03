BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont city councilman was censured during a council meeting Tuesday.

Beaumont city councilman was censured for comments made to Beaumont city attorney, Tyrone Cooper in Feb.

On Feb. 20, Beaumont Councilman Micheal Getz responded to the city attorney with explicit words, which prompted the possible censuring of the councilman.

During a meeting in the city manger's office, Getz allegedly said the following to Cooper, according to the Tuesday, March 3. public meeting agenda.

“You can suck my [expletive word].”

“[Expletive word] you"

“You need to retire.”

“I tried to eliminate your office once before and maybe we need to consider privatizing again.”

The meeting agenda states that Getz made the above statements “in such a loud manner that female staff in the office approximately 30 feet away from where the incident occurred, heard some of the disturbing comments of the conversation.”

Getz addressed the controversial statements on his Facebook page responding to comments saying, “You have no idea what comments he made to me, do you?”

The Beaumont City Council news release states Getz’s “statements and actions demonstrated a lack of judgment and professionalism.” The release also states it’s ‘necessary to reinforce that the type of behavior demonstrated is not acceptable for an elected official and should not be tolerated."

In a 6-0 vote, the city council made the decision to censure Getz. Censuring is a formal acknowledgement of disapproval.

Reporter Tyler Seggerman said, " The vote was unanimous (6-0) after Getz took himself out of the vote."

