2020 voter guide for Super Tuesday

You must be registered in order to vote in Texas. You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote.
Texas is an OPEN PRIMARY state. What does this mean? Voters can decide if they want to vote in the republican or democratic primary.
It's important to note that whatever party you decide to vote in on March 3, you can only vote in that same party's runoff.
You can vote for any party in the general election.
Voting Locations & Sample Ballots
Jefferson County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Orange County: Where to Vote Republican | Where to Vote Democrat |
Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot Pct 1, Pct 2, Pct 3, Pct 4
Hardin County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Tyler County: Where to Vote |
Democratic Ballot Pct 1, Pct 2, Pct 3, Pct 4
Republican Ballot Pct 1, Pct 2, Pct 3, Pct 4
Jasper County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Newton County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Chambers County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
(Scroll to bottom of page to find your precinct)
Liberty County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
ELECTION RESULTS: CLICK HERE on March 3
Voting Identification
Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- United States Passport (book or card)
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS