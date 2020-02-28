WATCH LIVE
On Air 11:50AM
64
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont Weather Summary: 64 degrees
Menu
KBMT Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2020 KBMT-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 voter guide for Super Tuesday
Texans will be voting for President, U.S. Senate and decide the balance of power in Austin
Author: KBMT (12NewsNow)
Published: 10:56 AM CST February 28, 2020
Updated: 10:56 AM CST February 28, 2020
POLITICS 7 Articles
CHAPTER 1
Election Day Information
CHAPTER 2
Presidential Primary
CHAPTER 3
U.S. Senate Race
CHAPTER 4
Balance of Power
CHAPTER 5
U.S. House Races
CHAPTER 6
Jefferson County
CHAPTER 7
Orange County

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas will join 13 other states going to the poll on Super Tuesday. 

The Presidential Primary is drawing the most attention to the Lone Star state, but Texans will also be voting for U.S. Senate and will be deciding the balance of power in the state House in Austin. 

Across Southeast Texas, there are several county races — from sheriff to judge to constable. 

Here's what you need to know before you vote:  

EXPLORE

2020 voter guide for Super Tuesday

POLITICS
  • Election Day Information Chapter 1
  • Presidential Primary Chapter 2
  • U.S. Senate Race Chapter 3
  • Balance of Power Chapter 4
  • U.S. House Races Chapter 5
  • Jefferson County Chapter 6
  • Orange County Chapter 7
Chapter 1

Election Day Information

Voter registration, sample ballots and key things to know for March 3

You must be registered in order to vote in Texas. You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote. 

Texas is an OPEN PRIMARY state. What does this mean? Voters can decide if they want to vote in the republican or democratic primary. 

It's important to note that whatever party you decide to vote in on March 3, you can only vote in that same party's runoff. 

You can vote for any party in the general election. 

Voting Locations & Sample Ballots

Jefferson County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Orange County: Where to Vote Republican | Where to Vote Democrat |
Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot Pct 1, Pct 2, Pct 3, Pct 4

Hardin County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Tyler County: Where to Vote |
Democratic Ballot Pct 1, Pct 2, Pct 3, Pct 4
Republican Ballot Pct 1, Pct 2, Pct 3, Pct 4

Jasper County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Newton County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Chambers County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
(Scroll to bottom of page to find your precinct) 

Liberty County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

ELECTION RESULTS: CLICK HERE on March 3

Voting Identification

Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • United States Passport (book or card)
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
Chapter 2

Presidential Primary

Texans will help decide the Democratic Party nominee on March 3

Texas has 262 delegates up for grabs during the March 3 primary. The second most of any state voting on Super Tuesday. 

The top-tier democratic nominees are on the Texas primary ballot including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

Texas is one of the first states former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg will appear.  

In all 18 names are on the democratic ballot, though several candidates dropped out after qualifying to be on the ballot including Andrew Yang, Deval Patrick, Julián Castro and Kamala Harris.  

The last poll before Texans vote show Biden and Sanders tied across the Lone Star state. Despite a huge media showing in the state for several months, Bloomberg came in third with 17%. 

Texas Democratic Presidential Poll
Public Policy Polling

In Texas, delegates are awarded to candidates who get at least 15% of the vote — both statewide and in each of the state Senate districts. 

RELATED: How will Texas award its 228 delegates on Super Tuesday?

Six republicans are challenging President Donald Trump to a second term in office. Though President Trump is expected to easily capture enough votes to be named the republican nominee for president.  

President Trump speaks in Austin

Interestingly, a father and son are on the ballot for president. California entrepreneur Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente appears on the Democratic primary. He is the son of Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Guerra who is running in the Republican primary. 

The elder De La Fuenta also ran for president in 2016. 

Chapter 3

U.S. Senate Race

Incumbent Sen. Cornyn faces GOP challengers, runoff expected among crowded Dem field

12 democrats are vying for the nomination to unseat incumbent Texas Senator John Cornyn. 

Senator John Cornyn
Facebook.com/SenJohnCornyn

A runoff is likely on the Democratic side, however, even with four challengers, Cornyn is expected to easily gain his party's nomination.   

The democrats are trying to generate the magic and hype Beto O'Rourke did during his unsuccessful bid to unseat Ted Cruz in 2018.

The candidates are: Former U.S. Representative Chris Bell, Michael Cooper, Amanda Edwards, Jack Daniel Foster, Annie “Mama” Garcia, Victor Harris, MJ Hegar, Sema Hernandez, Adrian Ocegueda, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, and State Sen. Royce West.  

2020 Democratic Texas Senate Race
TEGNA

11 of the 12 democratic candidates held a debate in Austin in February. 

RELATED: Here's what you missed at the U.S. Senate Democratic primary debate in Austin

Chapter 4

Balance of Power

Democrats have an opportunity to take back control of state House

Texas Democrats are trying to do something in 2020 that they haven't done since 2001 —  regain control of the Texas House. And if they're successful, it would be the biggest political shakeup in the Lone Star state in nearly two decades.

Texas has 150 state House races on the 2020 ballot. Around 30 of those races are considered competitive by the two parties. 

The political ramifications for controlling the state House is exponential. The party who controls the chamber in 2021 will have a larger say in the redistricting process. 

“For control of the state legislature and how the congressional delegation is drawn over the next decade, it’s very important that we do all we can to win the statehouse now so both parties have a seat at the table,”  state Rep. Chris Turner, chair of the Texas House Democratic caucus, told Politico.  

Democrats are looking at areas Beto O'Rourke won or lost by single digits during his 2018 ill-fated U.S. Senate run. Many of those areas are suburban areas of Dallas, Austin and Houston. 

Texas party leaders are looking at what certain democratic presidential nominees will mean for down-ballot races like the contentious Texas House seats up for grabs. There's some concern among Texas democrats that a polarizing candidate like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren could impact voter turnout.

RELATED: Inside Texas Politics: Can Sen. Bernie Sanders win states like Texas? He says yes during one-on-one interview

“We should be more worried about a moderate candidate in a highly polarized environment,” Tory Gavito, co-founder and president of Way to Win, a group that organizes progressive donors and strategists, told Politico. “We have the deepest well of young voters and voters of color — who is the best candidate that can turn them out?”    

Chapter 5

U.S. House Races

GOP districts are facing democratic challengers across Texas

Democrats are trying to mount challenges in at least a half-dozen GOP districts during the Super Tuesday Primary, while republicans are working to take back two seats that flipped blue in 2018. 

In U.S. House District 14, which includes Beaumont and Port Arthur, republican incumbent Randy Weber is facing one challenger, Joshua Foxworth, in his primary. 

There are five democrats running: Sanjanetta Barnes, Adrienne Bell, Eddie Fisher, Robert "Puga" Thomas and Mikal Williams. 

In U.S. House District 36, which includes Orange, Newton, Liberty, Hardin, Jasper, Tyler, Polk and Chambers County, republican incumbent Brian Babin faces RJ Boatman in the GOP primary. Rashad Lewis is the lone democrat running. 

Chapter 6

Jefferson County

GOP Sheriff primary tops list of races

Among the top races in Jefferson County is the race for Sheriff. Incumbent Democrat Zena Stephens is running unopposed. 

She will face the winner of the GOP primary which includes two retired lawmen — Emil Serda or David Odom. 

Odom is a Marine veteran and retired Nederland Police sergeant. Serda is a former Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy who has also worked in consulting for oil businesses.

Jefferson County Sheriff GOP Primary
KBMT

There are county chair seats, constable prescinct positions and justice of the peace races on the ballot in Jefferson County as well. 

 Jefferson County: Where to Vote | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

Chapter 7

Orange County

Voters will elect a new sheriff, county judge and district judge

Orange County will soon have a new sheriff in town. 

Current Sheriff Keith Merritt announced he is not seeking re-election in 2020 opening to door for a new sheriff after more than a decade.

Sheriff Merritt was elected in 2009. 

Two republicans are vying to replace Merritt — Rob Strause and Jimmy Lane Mooney. 

No democrat is running in the party primary, meaning whoever wins the republican primary will be the next sheriff of Orange County.  

Orange County Sheriff's Race 2020
KBMT

RELATED: There will soon be a new sheriff in town for Orange County

The sheriff's race is one of three hotly contested races voters in Orange County will be deciding on Super Tuesday. 

Incumbent Orange Co. Judge John Gothia is facing republican challenger Ernest Bayard. 

Gothia was appointed county judge in July 2019. He was selected by commissioners after two previous judges resigned. 

The other race getting a lot of buzz in Orange County is the race for district judge. 

Two republicans — Rex Wayne Peveto and Michael Catt — are in a tight match-up to replace retiring Judge Dennis Powell. 

Judge Powell has led the 163rd Judicial District for nearly 20 years. 

There are also a number of constable races on the ballot for Orange County voters. 

Orange County: Where to Vote Republican | Republican Ballot Pct 1, Pct 2, Pct 3, Pct 4 | Where to Vote Democrat | Democratic Ballot 

12News is your Super Tuesday Headquarters! We will have live coverage on 12NewsNow.com, the 12NewsNow app and our YouTube channel starting at 7:30 p.m. on March 3.

ZipWhip Elections
KBMT

DOWNLOAD THE 12NEWS APP: Apple iTunes | Google Play

© 2020 KBMT-TV. All Rights Reserved.