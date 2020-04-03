AUSTIN, Texas — It’s official: there is no clear winner of the Texas Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate general election in November.

However, according to the Associated Press, MJ Hegar has advanced to the May 26 runoff. Her challenger has yet to be determined.

"John Cornyn, your time is done because you've sold us out. We've given you plenty of time and it's over. You're fired. Pack it up, buttercup, because I'm coming for your seat," Hegar told supporters at her watch party Tuesday night.

As of 11 p.m., Sen. Royce West and Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez were trailing closely behind.

"Every single candidate that is in the race is ... somebody who I am happy to partner with when we take on John Cornyn after the runoff, and I am confident that we are going to be taking him on in November," Hegar told KVUE after declaring she's going to the runoff.

Hegar’s name may be familiar to Texas voters. Just two years ago, she ran for the U.S. House of Representatives for Texas’ 31st Congressional District. After winning the Democratic nomination, she was defeated by 3% by incumbent Republican John Carter. Prior to getting into politics, Hegar – who is originally from Leander, Texas – served three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search-and-rescue and medevac pilot for the U.S. Air Force. During a rescue mission, Hegar was injured by enemy gunfire and, for her injuries, she received the Purple Heart. She has also been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor.

In the weeks leading up to the primary election, Hegar topped several polls as the candidate most likely to win the Democratic nomination.

Now, she hopes to keep the momentum up going toward the runoff and eventually the General Election.

"We just keep driving all over the state," Hegar said. "It's a huge state. It's a beautiful state. I'm loving that. We've driven tens of thousands of miles just talking to regular folks. [John Cornyn] doesn't climb down out of his ivory tower very often, unless it's behind a velvet rope for a photo op."

Hegar believes every Texas citizen should have access to Medicare. She supports universal background checks for gun ownership, a ban on the sale of assault weapons to the public and has called for an end to open carry. According to her official website, she is an advocate for reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights and veterans’ rights. She has also said that Americans “must set aggressive goals for the expansion of clean, renewable energy” and that “Texas has the opportunity to be America’s leader in wind and solar energy.” To read more on Hegar’s stances on a variety of a political issues, visit her website.

While she has never held an elected office, Tzintzún Ramirez has spent the last decade-and-a-half working as a strong advocate for labor and voting rights. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, she co-founded the Workers Defense Project, which aims to empower low-income workers to achieve fair employment. She is also the founder of Jolt, an organization dedicated to registering and mobilizing young Latino voters.

Tzintzún Ramirez supports Medicare for all and doing away with the private insurance system. She supports universal background checks for gun owners, as well as a ban and mandatory buy-back on assault weapons. She has also endorsed the Peace Plan for a Safer America. She supports universal childcare and Pre-K, advocates for canceling student loan debt and she has written plans for both “New Era Immigration” and a “Green Deal for Texas,” focused on creating green jobs and utilizing renewable energy. For more information on Tzintzún Ramirez’s stances on a variety of political issues, visit her official website.

West is the managing partner of West & Associates LLP and has represented the 23rd Senatorial District for Dallas County since he was first elected to the Texas Senate in 1993. West has also served the Texas Democratic Party as the convention chair and he represents Texas on the Democratic National Committee and its executive committee. According to his official website, during his time as a state senator, Royce has advocated for quality education and criminal justice reform, among other issues.

West supports a Medicaid expansion. He believes America must pass federal legislation to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences and end private for-profit prisons. He supports student loan debt relief programs and has said that community colleges should offer free tuition for low-income students. West also supports universal background checks for gun owners and a ban on assault weapons. He has also said that a major way to improve border security would be to expedite the adjudication process for asylum seekers. For more information on West’s stances on a variety of political issues, visit his website.

Once a winner is declared in May’s runoff, that candidate will face incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

