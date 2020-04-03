It was a close race, but former vice president Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Texas on Super Tuesday.

For most of the night, Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders were neck-and-neck. The race ultimately ended with Biden beating Sanders, according to the Associated Press.

It wasn’t just Texas voters who went to the polls. Millions of voters in 14 states from Maine to California voted on Super Tuesday. Sanders scored victories in California, Vermont, Colorado and Utah, while Biden won Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Minnesota. Mike Bloomberg, meanwhile, won American Samoa. Maine was still counting as of 1 a.m. Wednesday.

In order to win on the first ballot at the Democratic National Convention, a candidate would need 1,991 delegates. KVUE broke down how delegates are selected, how many each party will have this year and how they choose their party’s presidential candidate.

The DNC will be held in Milwaukee from July 13 to July 16.

President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in the Lone Star State.

But presidential primaries weren't the only thing Texans voted on. For more information about Senate, House and Travis County races that voters cast their ballots for, go to kvue.com/elections or check out the stories at kvue.com/votetexas.

