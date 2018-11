Due to a faulty machine, some 15,000 ballots from the recount were not counted in Duval County.

According to the Supervisor of Elections, Mike Hogan, Machine 2 was not counting votes. All ballots that went through that machine must be recounted again.

Another high-speed counter was also taken out of service with an 'optical cable issue.'

Technicians from Nassau County may come in to help.

This is an ongoing story

ANOTHER SETBACK: Duval Sup. of Elections says before the machine 2 ballots were taken to machine 4, there was an outstack. They should have zeroed out machine 4. That didn’t happen. Now they need to reset machine 4 (had about 4500 ballots counted) and redo @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Qdvj3YmNlf — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) November 12, 2018

BREAKING: Duval Supervisor of Elections says machine 2 was not counting votes properly and they will now have to recount any ballots that went through machine. Some 15k ballots affected @FCN2go — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) November 12, 2018

COUNTING ON-HOLD: Duval operating with two of its four high-speed tabulating machines. Malfunction means all ballots processed through machine two need to be reprocessed @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/2N82qiIhoj — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) November 12, 2018

