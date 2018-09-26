SOUTH FULTON, Ga. – Authorities are looking for a missing 4-year-old who disappeared with a caretaker at a Walmart.

South Fulton Police said on Tuesday, 4-year-old Obrielle Curry was left in the care of Moses Allen at the Walmart in the 6100 block of Old National Highway by her mother while she went to run errands. Police said when the mother returned, the child and Allen where nowhere to be found.

Police said Obrielle is 3-feet-tall and weighs 70 pounds. She has dark skin and was last seen wearing a black shirt with bold letters, black shorts, and black shoes.

Allen is described as a 6-foot-tall man with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt, and black shoes.

If you have information on their whereabouts, police ask that you call 911 or South Fulton Police at 470-809-7300.

