SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are responding Friday to reports on social media being widely shared that claim human trafficking involving children at two locations.

One post involves a man who says a woman tried to take his child, who was in a stroller, as the ordered a cookie at Ingram Park Mall. That Facebook post was shared more than 5,000 times.

This post was shared to Eyewitness News via social media as well.

San Antonio police responded to the posts regarding the Ingram Park Mall claims, saying they had not found any factual basis for the claims. They encouraged anyone who sees something suspicious to contact police immediately.

Below is the full statement from the San Antonio Police Department:

“We are aware of a social media post regarding alleged human trafficking occurring at this establishment. Members of the Special Victims Unit have looked through these posts and have not found any factual basis on the claims of human trafficking. If anyone suspects any illegal activity, we always encourage them to immediately report it to authorities.”

Ingram Park Mall offered the following statement on the human trafficking rumor:

“Ingram Park Mall is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our shoppers, retailers, and employees. We have a highly skilled and experienced security team and a number of proactive security measures in place, both seen and unseen, including maintaining a continuous security patrol of our property and parking lots. We also maintain a close working relationship with local law enforcement to ensure appropriate security measures are being taken to help provide and maintain a safe environment at our property.”

