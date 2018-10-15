BARRON, Wis. - Police in Miami say a 13-year-old western Wisconsin girl believed taken from the residence where her parents were found dead Monday morning may have been spotted in south Florida.

Miami Police posted on their verified Twitter account that Jayme Closs may have been seen at a gas station n their community Monday afternoon, riding in a black Ford Explorer with a possible Wisconsin license plate of I60WER. The tipster reportedly told police two well-dressed, Middle Eastern men were inside the SUV. Officers say the tipster said the men were in their 30s, roughly 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 and 200 to 250 pounds. They both reportedly had beards. The person who called authorities said a young girl -- who might be Closs -- was inside the SUV.

Endangered Juvenile, Jayne Closs from Barron, WI, may have been seen in the afternoon of 10/15/18, in the area of N.W. 27 Ave and 11 St. If it was her, she was in a black Ford Explorer with a possible WI plate of I60WER. If you have any information please call 911 immediately. https://t.co/BX6ouqPDKi — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 16, 2018

At this point police are not commenting on how legitimate they feel the tip is.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald confirmed to KARE 11 that the victims found dead in the home are the parents of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who is unaccounted for and the subject of a nationwide Amber alert. On Monday afternoon an Amber Alert was issued for Jayme. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says she was taken from the residence early Monday morning, likely with a gun. No suspects have been identified.

The victims were identified as James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46. Fitzgerald would not say how the two victims died, but did confirm that bullets were found.

Jayme Closs, circa 2015.

courtesy Christine Fink

"It was a difficult crime scene for our people to be apart of," Fitzgerald said. "I don’t know what happened here. I’ve been doing this for 20 plus years and I just don’t know what happened in this case."

"There's no immediate danger that we know of, but there are a lot of unknowns in this case, and that's the frustrating part.

Both the FBI and representatives from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are on the scene. Fitzgerald says the immediate area around the home has been searched both by drone and infrared camera, and deputies have spoken with staff at Jayme's school and her friends. Photos with her picture have been handed out around town in case anyone has spotted her.

(KARE)

Deputies were dispatched to a residence off Highway 8 at 1 a.m. Monday just outside the city of Barron after dispatchers received a call from someone requesting help. When squads arrived on scene they found two adults dead, and 13-year-old Jayme Closs unaccounted for. Investigators believe she may be in danger.

Christine Fink, who runs the dance studio where Jayme has taken classes the past several years, described the feeling in town as a "panic."

"Every scenario starts racing through your mind. Where is she? Is she OK? Is she scared?" Fink said. "There's no information. And somebody needs to come forward with information. We have to find her."

Jayme Closs is described as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who sees her, or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Barron County Sheriff at 715-537-3106.

This is a developing story. We will update it as information becomes available.

© 2018 KARE