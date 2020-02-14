Beaumont police have confirmed they worked a auto-pedestrian accident early Friday morning.

It happened in the 2500 block of College St. at Avenue G.

That's near Debb’s Liquor.

12News had crew on the scene shortly after it happened.

Our crew reports that an ambulance arrived, but shortly left, because the victim did not survive.

The eastbound lanes of College St. were closed for a short period while officials worked at the scene.

The road has since reopened.

