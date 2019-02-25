ANAHUAC, Texas — The three pilots who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Anahuac have been identified.

Officials say Captain Rick Blakely, Conrad Aska, and Sean Archuleta were killed when the cargo plane nosedived into the Trinity River Saturday afternoon.

The bodies of two of the pilots have been found and search crews are looking for the third.

Investigators are also searching for the plane's black box which is believed to be in the river.

The black box and data recordings should help reveal why the Boeing 767 aircraft abruptly went into a deep dive into the water.

The Chamber's County Sheriff's Office put a call out for anyone who may have recordings or pictures of the plane crash to contact them.

