BEAUMONT, Texas — With severe storms possible overnight, Southeast Texans need to be on alert. Allison Getz is the spokesperson for Jefferson County and says they're getting ready for what could be a long night.

"We want to be here and be here just in case things go the other way," Getz said.

Peak wind gusts could reach anywhere from 60 to 70 miles per hour, which is why Getz says you need to remember to remove any loose outside items from around your house.

"Anything that could be a projectile during high wind that's what I would focus on for today," Getz said.

She says many of the county's employees and resources are on standby. A spokesperson with Entergy told all crews will be staged across the area and ready to respond to all power outages as quickly as possible. Ricky Seamon owner of secure choice tree service tells us Oak and Pine trees are most likely to be damaged by high winds.

He says to check your trees, for signs of rotting.

"Look at the ground and see if the tree has a cave in front of it or a raise at the back. That usually means the tree roots are starting to break," Seamon said.

After storm passes, be on the look out for anything that may have fallen over.

"After the storm you'll want to look for downed lines and treat them as they're live and you always want to expect the root system, see if the tree is leaning more than before," Seamon said.