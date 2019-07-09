PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a Sept. 4. newscast.

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died after she was left in a hot car for hours in Gilbert this week frantically called 911 after they realized she was left in the vehicle, according to transcripts of the calls released by police.

The mother of the young girl called 911 while she was at work on Tuesday after her husband realized that the girl was left in the car.

The woman, who was not identified, told the dispatcher that her husband, who was also not identified, was going to keep the girl at home instead of taking her to school because they were supposed to leave on vacation the next day.

"I just called him at lunch break and I asked how (the child is) doing and he’s like, oh my God. Where’s (the child)?" the transcript of the 911 call read.

"Oh my God. Oh my God. Is – is she in the car (unintelligible)? And then he ran out there and she was in the car."

The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said Tuesday that she was left in the car near Elliot and Higley roads for two to three hours.

Gilbert police released the transcription of the recordings Friday, two days after they completed the on-scene investigation.

Sgt. Mark Marino told 12 News on Friday that the investigation is ongoing and that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office will be involved.

The decision to submit criminal charges will be determined once the investigation is complete, Gilbert police said Wednesday.

RELATED: PD: 3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car in Gilbert

The transcribed exchanges between the mother and the dispatcher show the shock on the mother's end.

"Oh my God. I can’t even believe this is happening," the transcript read. "Oh my God. Please say she’s okay. Oh my God."

In his call to 911, the father of the 3-year-old girl told the dispatcher that he left his daughter in the car.

"What’s going on?" the dispatcher asked, according to the transcript. "I left her in the car. Oh my God," the father replied.

The father said his daughter was not breathing but that neighbors were giving her CPR. A dispatcher also walked him through how to do CPR.

"Oh my God. (Unintelligible). Oh my God I just didn’t drop her off at school today," the father said, according to the transcript.

"Oh (expletive). Oh my God. Oh my God. (Unintelligible) oh (expletive). Oh my God. Please, God (unintelligible)."

It was the third hot-car child death in Arizona so far this year, according to KidsAndCars.org.

RELATED: Neighbors hang pink ribbons to support family of 3-year-old girl who died in hot car