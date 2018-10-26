HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Palo Alto Middle School football coach who was suspended with pay for his alleged actions during a game against Eastern Hills Middle School won't be back as a coach or teacher at Palo Alto, Killeen Independent School District spokesman Terry Abbott confirmed Monday.

Abbott said Nicholas Parker submitted his resignation after the district's investigation found he behaved in an "intolerable manner."

The game took place Oct. 23 in Harker Heights and according to an incident report filed with the University Interscholastic League, devolved into players using racial slurs and fans threatening to "tackle and kill" the game officials.

According to the report, filed by the game umpire, Parker started yelling and cussing at the officials in the third quarter after a Palo Alto player was penalized for targeting the quarterback after he had been sacked.

Parker began accusing the officials of cheating and at one point was on the field and refused to leave, according to the report.

The referee then asked the school principal to take care of it and he texted the KISD Assistant Athletic Director to get an administrator to help, according to the report.

Once the fourth quarter began, the report says the Palo Alto players were using racial slurs about the other team and accusing the officials of calling penalties on them because they were black and Mexican.

The report states that throughout the fourth quarter multiple unsportsmanlike penalties were called on both teams.

Once the game was finished, the reports says Palo Alto fans were threatening to "tackle and kill" the officials. The reports says they stayed on the field after the game so they did not have to walk through the crowd.

The Eastern Hills principal called police to escort the officials out of the stadium and disperse the crowd, according to the report.

Abbott confirmed everything in the UIL report. He said after the game, 10 Palo Alto players were suspended for one game and three were removed from the team.

KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft said the conduct was absolutely reprehensible and will never be tolerated.

"Let it be clear, this type of behavior will not be tolerated. The district and our parents expect better than this from students and staff. We will not have this kind of behavior in Killeen ISD,” Craft said.

Texas Association of Sports Officials Executive Director Mike Fitch said the referees called the game as they saw it.

"They were doing their job to make sure the game was played fairly and safety," Fitch said. "There's nothing to indicate anything different."

Abbott said KISD police were at the game, but no criminal report was taken.

UIL Report

