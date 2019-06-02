PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Ida Como has lived in Port Arthur for 60 years.

She's lived through several storms, but she describes Harvey as the worst.

It was the most water she's seen.

"You could see little snakes on top of the water," she said.

Her home had a foot of water inside, leaving her floor destroyed.

"It was just like walking down through the floor," said Como.

Through it all, she remained confident she would find help.

"I had faith in God that he would send someone, and that's the key."

That faith led the Conservative Anabaptist Service Program to her.

It is a group of men around the world who are on a mission to help victims of natural disasters.

The "Conservative Anabaptist Service Program" is helping victims of Harvey repair their homes free of cost.

Cherith Cobbs

They typically help victims without insurance.

"We do whatever we can to get these homes back into functional order," said Program Director Ray Shaum.

The group stays for four weeks, making sure to complete whatever is needed for homeowners.

"We just try to bring relief to those that are devastated because of a natural disaster," said Shaum. "It's our way of showing our Christianity and love for mankind."

Ida is grateful for what they are doing.

"I thank the high power, God, for doing it all," she said.

She knows it was God who sent them her way in her time of need.