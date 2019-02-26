ORANGE, Texas — Tuesday in Orange, city council members considered a motion to approve the parking, use and occupancy of recreational vehicles and travel trailers on residential property as temporary housing for those still repairing their homes from Harvey. Interim city manager Kelvin Knauf said normally, there's an ordinance in place that prohibits people from living in a trailer on their residential property unless in an RV park.

After Harvey, the council suspended that ordinance to allow people to live in the trailers while they made repairs to their homes. According to Knauf, that suspension is up on the 28th of February.

"I drove around last weekend to different neighborhoods, and there's still, you know, a few people out there that are still making repairs to their homes," Knauf said.

The General Land Office decided to allow people to continue living in FEMA trailers until the end of August, as long as they start paying rent in March and show that they're making progress on their homes. The council's vote will decide whether those people living in Orange will have more time.

"This is just an opportunity for the city council to extend that deadline for people to finish up with their houses and still live in the travel trailers or the FEMA trailers while they're repairing their houses," Knauf said.

The suspension only applies to those affected by Harvey. Knauf said the council is here to help.

"We're trying to work with people, as long as they're making efforts and, you know, to bring their houses up to code and move back into their regular house."

When the deadline runs out, those still living in the trailers will have to make other arrangements. If the council votes to extend the deadline, they'll have until the 25th of August.