Former Kent State University student Kaitlin Bennett hosted a walk on campus Saturday afternoon in support of open carry rights, but the event quickly turned into a clash between her side and hundreds of counter protestors.

The rally had scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. at Risman Plaza and began on time, but ended up being turned back around 3:45 p.m. partly due to the heavy presence of the opposition. Bennett was angry at the outcome, but vowed she "will be back."

Some arrests were made at the event, but it was "mostly peaceful," according to WKYC's Ray Strickland.

Bennett, who organized the event through her group Liberty Hangout, first gained attention when graduation photos of her carrying an AR-10 on campus went viral in May.

In a memo issued to university students and staff earlier this week, the school emphasized it does not endorse or sponsor the event, and that the event's organizers were not invited to campus. KSU later sent an alert to students telling them to "avoid the area."

The school tried to stop the event last month, when it issued a cease and desist letter to Bennett, claiming she did not register the event or obtain approval required by school policy.

However, Ohio law permits open carry on public property, including public universities, though firearms aren't allowed inside campus buildings. Kent State students and staff are not permitted to possess firearms on campus.

Hundreds of gun rights advocates and counter protestors have descended on Kent State University during an “open carry” walk/rally this afternoon.

