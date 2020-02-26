VIDOR | Authorities are investigating a deadly hit and run accident that took one man's life.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1600 block of North Main Street.

Part of that street had to be shut down while authorities worked the scene.

12News was told at around 2 a.m. that it would be at least two hours before the road would re-open.

Vidor police tell us that they are still searching for the driver who hit the victim in this accident.

