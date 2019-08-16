This developing story will be updated regularly.

In a reversal, Plano school officials have reinstated a football matchup between Plano Senior High School and an El Paso high school.

Plano Independent School District officials cited "safety concerns" when they announced Thursday they were canceling the Sept. 6 out-of-district game between the Plano high school and El Paso's Eastwood High School.

The game was scheduled to take place in Murphy.

The decision comes after 22 people were killed in a mass shooting in El Paso. The shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, attended Plano Senior High School.

“Ultimately I put the safety of students and community first and I cannot and will not regret that decision, one that makes our community and those visiting our community safe," said Plano ISD superintendent Sara Bonser at a Friday afternoon news conference.

But the superintendent said school officials reconsidered the decision after another space was offered up.

Now the game between the Plano and El Passo high schools will take place Sept. 5 at The Star in Frisco.

Bonser said there is more security at The Star.

"The idea of having a football game in an open arena wasn't an option," she said.

She said there were no specific safety concerns or threats made.

"It was never intended as an insult," Bonser said of the cancelation and how it looked to El Paso residents.

The superintendent said the criticism of the cancelation did not factor into her decision to reschedule the game.

"Safety comes before popular opinion," Bonser said.

School officials said the professional venue at The Star offers stronger security than a high school stadium could, making it possible to host the matchup.

